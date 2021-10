Snooker

‘He makes the cue ball talk!’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan shows his mastery as he wins two frames in 19 minutes

Ronnie O'Sullivan was at his effervescent best as he beat Stuart Carrington 4-0 at the Northern Ireland Open. The six-time world champion won the first two frames inside 19 minutes such was his dominance.

