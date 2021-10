Snooker

'He's done it the hard way' - O'Sullivan praises Allen after Northern Ireland Open win

Mark Allen claimed a thrilling final frame victory over John Higgins in the final of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast, winning 9-8. In the Eurosport studio, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White were impressed with what they saw from Allen and feel he was the deserved winner of the tournament.

00:04:30, an hour ago