Snooker

'He's got it!' - Watch Jimmy White emulate Judd Trump wonder shot at 2021 Northern Ireland Open

In the latest edition of Shots Recreated from the Eurosport snooker team, watch legend Jimmy White emulate Judd Trump's outrageous wonder shot in Belfast. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com.

00:01:31, 22 minutes ago