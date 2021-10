Snooker

'I can't wait' - John Higgins pumped to face Mark Allen in Belfast final showpiece at Northern Ireland Open

Mark Allen booked his ticket to the Northern Ireland Open final when beating Ricky Walden in the semi-finals earlier on Saturday, He will face John Higgins following his win over Yan Bingtao. Higgins was kept cold early on, but warmed to his tasks superbly and will have high hopes at the Waterfont Hall on Sunday.

00:04:59, an hour ago