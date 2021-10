Snooker

'I got unbelievable fortune' - Mark Allen on his stunning win over Judd Trump at Northern Ireland Open

'I got unbelievable fortune' - Mark Allen gives his immediate studio reaction to his stunning win over Judd Trump at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast after roaring back from behind in the match. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com.

00:03:51, 2 hours ago