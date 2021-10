Snooker

'It says something about himself' - Judd Trump responds to criticism from snooker legend John Virgo

"To be honest, I just ignored it when it came out," Trump said of Virgo's comments with a laugh in the Eurosport studio. "I don't think that says anything about me, it probably says something about himself. You can criticise anyone, but you can't criticise the best in the world - it's strange he picked on me, really, because I've done the best."

00:09:39, 39 minutes ago