Snooker

'It was all or nothing!' - Cao Yupeng misses final black to hand Mark Selby victory at Northern Ireland Open

'It was all or nothing!' - Cao Yupeng misses the final black to hand Mark Selby a dramatic victory in their Northern Ireland Open opener. Watch the 2021 Northern Ireland Open and the entire prestigious Home Nations snooker series live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:02:07, an hour ago