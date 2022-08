Snooker

Jimmy White qualifies for Northern Ireland Open in style with dazzling century in deciding frame against Yuan Sijun

Watch Jimmy "the Whirlwind" White clear the table in style with a dazzling century against Yuan Sijun. The century was one made under pressure as it came in the deciding frame of the Northern Ireland qualifier, which saw White make it through to the main event.

00:01:24, 28 minutes ago