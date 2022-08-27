Joe Perry won the final two frames to complete a 4-3 victory against former world finalist Matthew Stevens in Northern Ireland Open qualifying in Wigan.
Welsh Open holder Perry made two 56 breaks in the first three frames, but Stevens – runner-up at the Crucible in 2000 and 2005 – moved 3-2 clear courtesy of a 74, 61 and 85 on Saturday at the Robin Park Leisure Centre.
With the pressure mounting, Perry – who defeated 9-5 Judd Trump to lift his first major trophy at the Welsh in March – responded strongly as closing efforts of 54 and 56 secured his last-64 spot in Belfast (17-23 October live on Eurosport).
2016 Northern Ireland Open winner Mark King is also through to the event proper courtesy of a 4-3 triumph against Oliver Lines.
King led 2-0 only to lose three straight frames with Lines contributing 75 and 82 after King had compiled 66 in the second frame.
World No. 59 Lines was largely outplayed in the final two frames with King unearthing classy breaks of 79 and 88 to progress.
Former world semi-finalist Anthony McGill dropped only one frame in a 4-1 win over Peng Yisong while 2017 Northern Ireland Open semi-finalist Elliot Slessor ran out a 4-2 winner against Zhang Jiankang boosted by a couple of plus-50 breaks.
Turkish Open finalist Matthew Selt dropped the first frame to Duane Jones, but reeled off the next four frames to qualify for the last 64, including contributions of 62 and 53.
The final day of qualifying is staged on Sunday with Martin Gould and Thepchaiya Un-Nooh among the names in action.
All matches involving the world's top 16 are held over until the finals venue at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.
Latest Northern Ireland qualifying results
- Joe Perry 4-3 Matthew Stevens
- Mark King 4-3 Oliver Lines
- Anthony McGill 4-1 Peng Yisong
- Elliot Slessor 4-2 Zhang Jiankang
- Julien Leclercq 4-1 Stuart Carrington
- Pang Junxu 4-2 Steven Hallworth
- Daniel Wells 4-0 Adam Duffy
- Matthew Selt 4-1 Duane Jones
