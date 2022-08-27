Joe Perry won the final two frames to complete a 4-3 victory against former world finalist Matthew Stevens in Northern Ireland Open qualifying in Wigan.

Welsh Open holder Perry made two 56 breaks in the first three frames, but Stevens – runner-up at the Crucible in 2000 and 2005 – moved 3-2 clear courtesy of a 74, 61 and 85 on Saturday at the Robin Park Leisure Centre.

2016 Northern Ireland Open winner Mark King is also through to the event proper courtesy of a 4-3 triumph against Oliver Lines.

King led 2-0 only to lose three straight frames with Lines contributing 75 and 82 after King had compiled 66 in the second frame.

World No. 59 Lines was largely outplayed in the final two frames with King unearthing classy breaks of 79 and 88 to progress.

Former world semi-finalist Anthony McGill dropped only one frame in a 4-1 win over Peng Yisong while 2017 Northern Ireland Open semi-finalist Elliot Slessor ran out a 4-2 winner against Zhang Jiankang boosted by a couple of plus-50 breaks.

Turkish Open finalist Matthew Selt dropped the first frame to Duane Jones, but reeled off the next four frames to qualify for the last 64, including contributions of 62 and 53.

The final day of qualifying is staged on Sunday with Martin Gould and Thepchaiya Un-Nooh among the names in action.

Latest Northern Ireland qualifying results

Joe Perry 4-3 Matthew Stevens

Mark King 4-3 Oliver Lines

Anthony McGill 4-1 Peng Yisong

Elliot Slessor 4-2 Zhang Jiankang

Julien Leclercq 4-1 Stuart Carrington

Pang Junxu 4-2 Steven Hallworth

Daniel Wells 4-0 Adam Duffy

Matthew Selt 4-1 Duane Jones

- - -

