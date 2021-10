Snooker

John Higgins: Watch one of the greatest clearances in snooker history at Northern Ireland Open

John Higgins clinched the final two frames of the afternoon session to leave his Northern Ireland Open final with Mark Allen all square at 4-4. The Scot struggled for momentum – a far cry from his semi-final demolition of Yan Bingtao – but a sensational clearance under pressure in the eighth frame saw him restore parity.

00:06:55, an hour ago