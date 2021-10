Snooker

Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan's history at the Northern Ireland Open with mixed fortunes for snooker stars

We take a look back at Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan's history at the Northern Ireland Open with mixed fortunes for the two snooker stars in Belfast. Watch the 2021 Northern Ireland Open and the entire prestigious Home Nations snooker series live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:01:33, 23 minutes ago