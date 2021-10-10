Snooker

Judd Trump draws gasps for seven-cushion positional shot at Northern Ireland Open: ‘He can play shots that others can’t'

“How about this for a shot,” said Neal Foulds on commentary after Judd Trump played an outrageous positional shot from pink to black. “What a positional shot this is. The frame is over, but what a shot. I’m not sure how many cushions he hit there. I’ll have to have a think about that for a while.” You can watch the Northern Ireland Open live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk

00:00:40, an hour ago