Snooker

Judd Trump on 'difficult' late night matches at Northern Ireland Open - 'You’ve got no chance'

"I was just a little bit tired and I was just missing easy balls that I'd never miss. I'd never miss them in a whole season, the amount of balls I missed in that game. The concentration just wasn't there," admitted Trump, who booked a clash with Jimmy Robertson in the last 16 in Belfast.

00:00:43, an hour ago