Judd Trump has opened up about his struggles without having his brother, who he is now reunited with at the Northern Ireland Open, on tour with him.

The world number two, who has spoken of his frustration at losing top spot to Mark Selby , takes on Gao Yang in Belfast on Tuesday afternoon and is looking for his fourth title at the event, which he has dominated of late.

Speaking to Eurosport, the Bristolian admitted that he has found it tough over the last 18 months with his brother Jack unable to be with him on tour, as he finally is once more now.

"It's just good to be able to have my brother back on tour," Trump said.

"The last 18 months, even though I've been winning tournaments, it's just not been the same enjoyment.

It is very lonely. It's been a very lonely 18 months.

"Even though I have been winning events, they didn't really mean anything for me. The next few tournaments, for anyone that they win with the crowd back, are going to be extra special.

"Because obviously it has been such a tough time, and the crowd here are extra special. So hopefully I can get that.

"I think it just shows how much this tournament means to the top players," he added of the stars turning out for the event in Belfast.

"Ronnie doesn't enter every event, and when he turns up he wants to win this one. When you get down to that one-table situation, it's so special here.

"This is one of my favourite tournaments in the calendar and it's one I always build myself up to nowadays, and it's one I'd love to win for a fourth time."

