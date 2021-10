Snooker

'Lionel Messi can maybe make the game look that easy' - Ronnie O'Sullivan wowed by John Higgins

“I am baffled when people say they want to play John Higgins,” Ronnie O’Sullivan said. “You don’t want to play John Higgins. It’s like playing Messi, I don't want to play against Lionel Messi, I don’t want to play against Roger Federer. If he’s playing well like tonight, I'm going to be a spectator.”

00:02:09, an hour ago