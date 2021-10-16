Premium Snooker Northern Ireland Open | E1 Coverage 12:45-16:30

'It was embarrassing' - Higgins tears into his own performance

John Higgins was unhappy with his performance during his 5-3 win over David Gilbert in the quarter finals of the Northern Ireland Open.

The Scot’s form had been up and down during the week, with some impressive play during his victory over Mark Williams in the previous round.

He was kept cold by Gilbert early on, but knocked in an 81 in the third and an outrageous fluke in the fourth tipped the scales in Higgins’ favour.

SATURDAY ORDER OF PLAY

Sat 16 13:00

Mark Allen v Ricky Walden

Sat 16 19:00

Yan Bingtao v John Higgins

- -

