O’Sullivan crashes out as NI Open hoodoo continues

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s hoodoo at the Northern Ireland Open continued as he crashed out in the last 16 to Yan Bingtao.

The Rocket, who is yet to win the title in Belfast having finished runner-up in the last three editions to Judd Trump, bowed out to Masters champion Yan 4-3.

O’Sullivan had forced a decider with an impeccable clearance under pressure at the Waterford Hall, but cracked while playing a left-handed pink to cede advantage to his Chinese opponent in the crucial seventh frame.

Yan initially failed to capitalise but, aided by O’Sullivan repeatedly serving up more opportunities, he eventually got over the line.

The 21-year-old will play Mitchell Mann in the quarter-finals. Read full report here

FRIDAY ORDER OF PLAY

Fri 15 12:00

Judd Trump v Mark Allen

Fri 15 14:00

Shaun Murphy v Ricky Walden

Fri 15 19:00

Yan Bingtao v Mitchell Mann

John Higgins v David B Gilbert

