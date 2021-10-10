Snooker

Mark Allen 147 - Watch clearance from ‘toughest yellow since Thorburn in ‘83’ as Northern Irishman shows huge ‘bottle'

Mark Allen lit up the crowd at his home Northern Ireland Open by sealing a 4-1 win over Si Jiahui with a 147 break. It was not smooth sailing, as Allen had to pull out some brilliant pots - notably a yellow into the top-left pocket after running out of position. You can watch the Northern Ireland Open live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:24, 31 minutes ago