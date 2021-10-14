Snooker

Mark Williams wears slipper to combat gout at Northern Ireland Open - ‘Amazing how well he is playing!’

Mark Williams believes that a switch to vegetarianism has caused him to suffer from gout. The three-time world champion says that he had to wear a slipper on his left foot at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast after a bout of gout made it too painful to put on shoes. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com.

00:00:33, an hour ago