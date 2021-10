Snooker

Northern Ireland Open 2021 - ‘Brilliant stuff from Shaun Murphy!’ - The Magician conjures second century

Shaun Murphy hit two centuries against Ricky Walden at the Northern Ireland Open. However, he would go on to lose 5-4. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com.

00:02:59, an hour ago