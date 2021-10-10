Snooker

Northern Ireland Open 2021 - Double fluke helps John Higgins wrestle control of Joe O’Connor match

John Higgins was a step short of his best but had enough in reserve to claim a 4-2 win over Joe O’Connor at the Northern Ireland Open on Sunday. The three-time world champion was the beneficiary of a substantial slice of luck in frame five. You can watch the Northern Ireland Open live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:46, an hour ago