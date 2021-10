Snooker

Northern Ireland Open 2021 - ‘He is playing as well as anyone in the world!’ – Dave Gilbert opens with a century

Dave Gilbert held his nerve to beat Mark Selby 4-2 at the Waterfront Hall in the Northern Ireland Open. He opened the match with a century. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com.

00:01:48, an hour ago