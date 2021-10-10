Mark Allen lit up the crowd at his home Northern Ireland Open by sealing a 4-1 win over Si Jiahui with a 147 break.

The 35-year-old has huge expectation on his shoulders in front of his home fans, and he gave them something to cheer with a brilliant total clearance which brought the crowd at the Waterfront Hall to their feet.

It was not smooth sailing, as Allen had to pull out some brilliant pots - notably a yellow into the top-left pocket after running out of position.

Northern Ireland Open Double fluke helps Higgins wrestle control of O’Connor match AN HOUR AGO

He held his nerve, after admitting to nearly falling over when faced with the black for the maximum.

"I was so nervous, I was shaking uncontrollably," Allen said on Eurosport. "Even the ref said afterwards he could see my head going on some shots."

To do it anywhere, but to do it here in front of the home fans is special.

Reflecting on the yellow, Allen said: “That yellow in the black pocket is the art of poor positional play.

“I played a shot in one of the earlier frames, I saw the white drifting a bit so I was aiming for the left side of the pocket and it turned in lovely.”

Allen was faced with a tough brown as well, as the drama increased.

“I hate that shot as well,” Allen said. “At this point I was just trying not to fall over.”

After Allen brought the crowd to their feet with his 147, Eurosport commentator David Hendon said: “He weathered quite a few storms on the way. That yellow was something else.

It’s his home event. A wonderful break. What bottle he showed as well.

“It must have been the toughest yellow since Cliff Thorburn in ‘83 for a maximum.

“What a way to win. The crowd are back here at the Waterfront Hall and they are on their feet.

“A fantastic way to wrap up an excellent performance.”

Allan McManus is on pundit duty for Eurosport this week and he was hugely impressed with Allen’s effort.

"We see a lot of maximums in the modern game, but you could write a book about that one, “ McManus said.

---

You can watch the Northern Ireland Open live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Northern Ireland Open Selby hits two centuries in confident win over Lloyd 3 HOURS AGO