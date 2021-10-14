John Higgins staged a stunning comeback from 3-0 down against Mark Williams to reach the quarter-finals of the Northern Ireland Open.

The world number 7 looked down and out at one stage, but one error from the Welshman opened up an opportunity to get back into the match - and he took full advantage to win the best-of-seven encounter 4-3.

Higgins, ranked one place above Williams, was out of sorts in the first three frames of the match, and his opponent make no mistake.

In the first two frames, the Scot could only amass a combined total of 21 points, as the 'Welsh Potting Machine' cleaned up, first with a break of 69 and then by doubling his advantage by taking the second 79-11.

Higgins started to work his way back into the match in the third frame - his break of 56 higher than his rival's best effort, but he would still find himself 3-0 down by the end of it.

In their 40th meeting at ranking event level, it looked like Williams was going to secure just a second ever whitewash over Higgins, but with victory nearing, he missed what should have been a fairly simple red, and Higgins cleared the table to give himself a window back into the tie.

That seemed to light the fire in the four-time world champion, who continued his momentum with a 110 break to move to within one frame of levelling.

The sixth frame was a much more close and tactical affair, but Higgins was in the groove now and he sent the tie to a decider, edging out 64-53.

That set up a tense finish, and Higgins held his nerve to see out a stunning victory, with Williams conceding the frame at 75-7 down.

World number six Shaun Murphy recovered from losing the first frame of his match with Stuart Bingham to move into the last eight.

Bingham made the early headway by going 1-0 up, but that woke Murphy up in style, limiting his opponent to a combined total of 23 points for the rest of the tie.

Murphy won the next four frames, and sealed the victory with a century break, taking the fifth frame 110-7 to wrap up what ended up as a routine win.

