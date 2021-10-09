World number 16 Anthony McGill was beaten by veteran Lee Walker 4-3 on the first night of the Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

McGill, a two-time ranking finalist, had the superior record against Walker coming into the first-round tie, having won five of their eight encounters. However, the world number 16 had lost all four of his matches thus far this season, and was soon at a three-frame deficit.

The 2020 World Championship semi-finalist did contribute a 57 in frame two but Walker managed to nick that and frames one and three on the back of runs of 60 and 67. McGill is nothing if not tenacious and the Glaswegian Gladiator lived up to his moniker as he tore back into contention with breaks of 73 and 137 before coming out on top of a terse, tactical frame six to set-up a tense finale.

However, Walker would hold his nerve making a 53 to progress to the second round.

Elsewhere, in another shock result, Jimmy Robertson - ranked 48th - held off a spirited fightback from world number 17 Zhou Yuelong to win 4-2 as he made three breaks of 50, 70 and 59. In the night's other match, world number 80 Gao Yang made light work of amateur and local hope Christopher Clifford beating him 4-0 courtesy of breaks of 85, 81 and 58.

First-round matches involving the world’s top 16 and three Northern Irish players - Clifford, Robbie McGuigan and Jordan Brown – were held over to be played between October 9 and 11 while the rest of the first-round matches were completed before the official start of the tournament.

That quirk in scheduling has thrown open a bumper Sunday of action.

Defending champion Judd Trump begins his campaign against Andrew Pagett at 19:00 with O'Sullivan playing Stuart Carrington after him. Mark Williams is also in action in the evening session, facing Mark Joyce. Earlier in the day - starting at 13:00 - John Higgins takes on Joe O'Connor, Mark Selby faces Mark Lloyd, Mark Allen takes to the baize against Si Jiahui and Neil Robertson comes up against Barry Pinches. Coverage of these matches start at 12:45 on Eurosport 1 on Sunday.

---

