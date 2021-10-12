Premium Snooker Northern Ireland Open 12:45-18:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan has admitted that he was "very bored" during his win over Andy Hicks at the Northern Ireland Open, and he was less than happy with the atmosphere in Belfast.

The Rocket was a 4-1 winner in the first-round match, but he revealed to Eurosport in his studio interview that he was not overly impressed with the conditions and "struggled" to get up for the occasion.

"I kind of struggled with the table and I struggled with the atmosphere - there was really no atmosphere out there," O'Sullivan told Eurosport.

"I'm playing alright, so normally I can generate the atmosphere but, I don't know... it felt like years ago, every time we played a tournament, every match felt like a big night, like a Champions League night, whereas out there, it was poor... it was hard.

"I don't know, you've got all these games going on, you've got people walking about, you know... I struggled. It's the atmosphere. These flat draws, you've just got to hope you get through to the quarters and click into a spark.

"It was very flat out there. I was very bored out there... I just wanted to get out of there as quickly as possible, to be honest with you. I was thinking, 'please, just don't let this go long, two-three hours'.

I was really not enjoying the atmosphere and wasn't really bothered if I won or lost, to be honest with you.

"That's not a good attitude to have, so I tried to talk myself out of it, but it is what it is, you know."

ORDER OF PLAY TUESDAY OCTOBER 12

Tue 12 Oct 10:00

Lu Ning v Jamie O'Neill

Stuart Bingham v Sam Craigie

David Grace v David Gilbert

Tue 12 Oct 13:00

Jimmy Robertson v Sunny Akani

Peter Devlin v Mark Allen

Jackson Page v Noppon Saengkham

Tue 12 Oct 14:00

Judd Trump v Gao Yang

Martin O'Donnell v Ricky Walden

Louis Heathcote v Lee Walker

Tue 12 Oct 19:00

Simon Lichtenberg v Matthew Stevens

Hammad Miah v Stephen Maguire

Xu Si v Neil Robertson

Tue 12 Oct 20:00

Shaun Murphy v Allan Taylor

Fan Zhengyi v Jack Lisowski

Martin Gould v Jak Jones

