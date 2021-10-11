Premium Snooker Northern Ireland Open | E1 Coverage 12:45-17:00

O’Sullivan kicks off Northern Ireland Open with crushing victory

Ronnie O’Sullivan kicked off his Northern Ireland Open challenge with a hugely impressive 4-0 win over Stuart Carrington.

The six-time world champion has been beaten in the final of the event for the previous three years, with Judd Trump the man to topple him on each occasion.

They are in different halves of the draw, which raises the prospect of another final showdown.

There is a long way to go for that to happen, but O’Sullivan made the ideal start with a demolition of Carrington.

His potting was impressive and safety play extremely solid, and it married together to ease him over the line at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

ORDER OF PLAY MONDAY OCTOBER 11

10:00

Yuan Sijun [94] v Alfie Burden [112]

Lü Haotian [56] v Allister Carter [22]

Mitchell Mann [93] v Xiao Guodong [27]

Mon 11 Oct 13:00

Liang Wenbo [26] v Luca Brecel [37]

Shaun Murphy [5] v Bai Langning (a)

Estimated 15:00

James Cahill (a) v Fergal O'Brien [73]

Mark King [55] v Barry Hawkins [11]

Cao Yupeng [86] v Mark Selby [2]

19:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Andy Hicks [104]

Mark Williams [10] v Elliot Slessor [47]

Mon 11 Oct - estimated 20:00

Oliver Lines [67] v Ben Woollaston [43]

Robert Milkins [35] v Kyren Wilson [6]

John Higgins [7] v Farakh Ajaib [88]

