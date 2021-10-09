Premium Snooker Northern Ireland Open | E1 Coverage 12:45-17:00

Judd Trump has beaten Ronnie O’Sullivan in the last three finals and both are set to begin their quests for the Alex Higgins trophy on Sunday.

Trump, O’Sullivan, the rest of the top 16 and three Northern Irish players - Christopher Clifford, Robbie McGuigan and Jordan Brown - have had their first-round matches held over and will contest those from October 09-11. The rest of the first-round matches were completed before the official start of the tournament. That has thrown up a bumper day of snooker on Sunday.

Defending champion Judd Trump begins his Northern Ireland Open campaign against Andrew Pagett at 19:00 with O'Sullivan playing Stuart Carrington after him. Mark Williams is also in action in the evening session, facing Mark Joyce. Earlier in the day - starting at 13:00 - John Higgins takes on Joe O'Connor, Mark Selby faces Mark Lloyd, Mark Allen takes to the baize against Si Jiahui and Neil Robertson comes up against Barry Pinches. Coverage of these matches start at 12:45 on Eurosport 1 on Sunday.

The earlier matches on Sunday, Stephen Maguire v Steven Hallworth, Stuart Bingham v Ben Hancorn and Yan Bingtao v Hossein Vafaei are available to watch here on the Eurosport App.

Second-round matches begin on Monday 11, with Luca Brecel and Ali Carter the pick of the bunch.

ORDER OF PLAY SUNDAY 10 OCTOBER

10:00

Stephen Maguire [8] v Steven Hallworth [68]

Stuart Bingham [12] v Ben Hancorn [82]

Yan Bingtao [14] v Hossein Vafaei [41]

13:00

Jack Lisowski [13] v Ashley Hugill [77]

John Higgins [7] v Joe O'Connor [61]

Mark Selby [2] v Mark Lloyd (a)

Estimated 15:00

Mark Allen [9] v Si Jiahui (a)

Robbie McGuigan (a) v Sam Craigie [49]

Neil Robertson [4] v Barry Pinches [97]

19:00

Judd Trump [1] v Andrew Pagett [105]

Kyren Wilson [6] v Jamie Clarke [65]

Gary Wilson [31] v Jordan Brown [36]

Estimated 20:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Stuart Carrington [46]

Barry Hawkins [11] v Iulian Boiko [92]

Mark J Williams [10] v Mark Joyce [60]

---

