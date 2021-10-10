World number one Mark Selby made an ideal start to the Northern Ireland Open with a 4-1 win over Mark Lloyd.

The world champion made a sharp start at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast and after Lloyd secured the second frame, Selby took complete control of the match.

Lloyd mustered only six points in the final three frames, as Selby rolled in century breaks in frames four and five to advance with ease.

Northern Ireland Open Maguire, Bingham and Bingtao all open with wins in Belfast 2 HOURS AGO

Selby's victory sets up a clash with Cao Yupeng in the next round.

More to follow

---

You can watch the Northern Ireland Open live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Northern Ireland Open Walker ousts McGill in first shock of Northern Ireland Open 18 HOURS AGO