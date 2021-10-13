Snooker

Northern Ireland Open 2021 - 'No fault of the fans' – Ronnie O'Sullivan clarifies 'very flat' crowd comments

"I'd just like to put that straight because obviously every snooker fan is like family to me so I'd never criticise any snooker fan," said O'Sullivan after booking his spot in the last 16 at the Northern Ireland Open with a 4-1 win over Alfie Burden. O'Sullivan, who will next face Yan Bingtao, had grabbed headlines after hitting out at a "very flat" atmosphere in Belfast earlier in the week.

00:01:44, 37 minutes ago