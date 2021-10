Snooker

Northern Ireland Open 2021 - ‘No way! Honestly?’ – John Higgins stunned by career statistic

When told by Eurosport pundit Alan McManus that he had made 127 semi-finals as a professional, John Higgins was astonished. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com.

00:02:28, 31 minutes ago