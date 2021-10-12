Stuart Bingham beat Sam Craigie to reach the last 32 of the Northern Ireland Open.

Bingham made the highest break of the match, a 132 in the third frame, on his way to a 4-2 victory. He will next face Ashley Carty.

Bingham and Craigie both looked in decent form to start as they shared the first four frames.

Bingham twice went ahead thanks to breaks of 50 and 132 but Craigie replied with breaks of 58 and 68. From 2-2, Bingham won the next two frames to clinch his place in the next round.

David Gilbert was in scintillating form as he raced to a 4-0 victory over David Grace.

Gilbert started with a 127 break and never looked back as his opponent scored just 40 points in the entire match.

Gilbert made breaks of 62 and 51 in the second frame and followed up with back-to-back breaks of 66 to seal a comprehensive win.

Gilbert will face Lee Walker or Louis Heathcote next.

Defending champion Judd Trump is in action against Gao Yang from 3pm BST.

