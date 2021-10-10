Stephen Maguire has beaten Steve Hallworth 4-2 at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast.

Despite Maguire leading 2-0, Hallworth was able to level the score to 2-2 after four frames.

But the Scot stormed back in the final two to claim victory with a break of 75 and to progress.

Stephen Maguire Image credit: Getty Images

Earlier in the morning Stuart Bingham dominated Ben Hancorn to come away with a convincing 4-1 win.

Bingham led the scoreboard from the start, only allowing Hancorn to fight back in the third frame, before he once again reminded his fellow Englishman of his dominance when he fought back in the final two frames.

Yan Bingtao beat Hossein Vafaei with a highly convincing 4-0 with breaks of 122 and 121.

SCHEDULE

Sat 9 Oct 19:00

Christopher Clifford (a) 0-4 Gao Yang [74]

[74] Zhou Yuelong [16] 2-4 Jimmy Robertson [58]

[58] Anthony McGill [15] 3-4 Lee Walker [84]

Sun 10 Oct 10:00

Stephen Maguire [8] 4-2 Steven Hallworth [68]

[8] 4-2 Steven Hallworth [68] Stuart Bingham [12] 4-1 Ben Hancorn [82]

[12] 4-1 Ben Hancorn [82] Yan Bingtao [14] 4-0 Hossein Vafaei [41]

Sun 10 Oct 13:00

Jack Lisowski [13] v Ashley Hugill [77]

John Higgins [7] v Joe O'Connor [61]

Mark Selby [2] v Mark Lloyd (a)

Sun 10 Oct estimated 15:00

Mark Allen [9] v Si Jiahui (a)

Robbie McGuigan (a) v Sam Craigie [49]

Neil Robertson [4] v Barry Pinches [97]

Sun 10 Oct 19:00

Judd Trump [1] v Andrew Pagett [105]

Kyren Wilson [6] v Jamie Clarke [65]

Gary Wilson [31] v Jordan Brown [36]

