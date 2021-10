Snooker

Northern Ireland Open 2021 - The moment Yan Bingtao knocked out Ronnie O'Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s hoodoo at the Northern Ireland Open continued as he crashed out in the last 16 to Yan Bingtao. The Rocket, who is yet to win the title in Belfast having finished runner-up in the last three editions to Judd Trump, bowed out to Masters champion Yan 4-3.

00:01:46, 44 minutes ago