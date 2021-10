Snooker

Northern Ireland Open 2021 - 'This kid's got something different' - Ronnie O'Sullivan says Yan Bingtao is a born winner

Ronnie O'Sullivan sung the praises of Yan Bingtao after the Chinese player mauled Mitchell Mann 5-0. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com.

00:00:46, an hour ago