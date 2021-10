Snooker

Northern Ireland Open 2021 - ‘Your money’s safe!’ – Ricky Walden fails to join Mark Allen in 147 club

Ricky Walden failed to turn a brilliant opportunity into a 147 during his Northern Ireland Open semi-final with Mark Allen in Belfast. Allen had already made a maximum at the Waterfront Hall and would have been forced to share the 147 bonus with his opponent had he succeeded.

00:01:21, an hour ago