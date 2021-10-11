Ali Carter has gone out of the Northern Ireland Open in the first round, losing 4-2 to China's Lu Haotian.

The world number 22 was a semi-finalist when the tournament was held behind closed doors in Milton Keynes last year, because of coronavirus restrictions. But he had an unhappy return to Belfast, where he had never got past the third round.

Carter made the better start, edging the first frame, but a break of 63 from China's world number 56 in the second allowed him to level up the match at 1-1.

The Englishman fought back well to easily take the third frame, his score of 98 the highest of either player during the match. But again, he was not able to capitalise and Haotian break of 70 saw him take complete control of the fourth, with Carter unable to make a mark on the scoreboard.

From there, Haotian made the most of the level proceedings, winning the next two frames of the best of seven encounter to seal his place in the second round.

World number 112 Alfie Burden saw off Yuan Sijun 4-2 to advance, and his reward may be a meeting with Ronnie O'Sullivan, should he get past Andy Hicks tonight.

Mitchell Mann secured an impressive 4-2 victory over Xiao Guodong, a player ranked 66 places above him.

