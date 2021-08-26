Martin Gould finished off with a break of 110 to complete a 4-2 win over 1997 world champion Ken Doherty in the qualifying round of the Northern Ireland Open in Leicester.

Gould and the Dubliner split the first four frames at the Morningside Arena with Doherty compiling 72 in the second frame, but former German Masters winner Gould won the final two frames, including a 110 break in the sixth frame, to reach the last 64.

British Open semi-finalist Elliot Slessor edged out Ross Muir 4-3 to progress to the televised stage in Belfast after recovering from 3-1 behind.

Scottish amateur Muir opened with breaks of 66 and 70 with Slessor rolling in 75 to reduce the deficit before ultimately progressing.

Belgium's number one Luca Brecel drubbed Michael White 4-0 to reach the last 64 while former UK finalist Liang Wenbo completed a 4-1 win over Pang Junxu.

21-year-old Pang won the first frame with a 59, but Liang was dominant as knocks of 55 in the third frame and a closing break of 104 completed his passage.

Matches involving the world's top 16 will be held over until the televised stage at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast with the Northern Ireland Open staged between 9-17 October LIVE on Eurosport as Judd Trump defends his title.

Northern Ireland Open qualifying results

Martin Gould 4-2 Ken Doherty

4-2 Ken Doherty Jak Jones 4-2 Soheil Vahedi

4-2 Soheil Vahedi Elliot Slessor 4-3 Ross Muir

4-3 Ross Muir Luca Brecel 4-0 Michael White

4-0 Michael White Liang Wenbo 4-1 Pang Junxu

4-1 Pang Junxu Farakh Ajaib 4-3 Andrew Higginson

4-3 Andrew Higginson Xiao Guodong 4-3 Peter Lines

4-3 Peter Lines Mitchell Mann 4-3 Sanderson Lam

4-3 Sanderson Lam Simon Lichtenberg 4-2 Wu Yize

4-2 Wu Yize Andy Hicks 4-2 Aaron Hill

