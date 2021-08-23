Welsh duo Matthew Stevens and Ryan Day secured their places at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast with victories in the qualifying round at Leicester's Morningside Arena on Monday.

Former world finalist Stevens completed a 4-3 victory against world number 25 Zhao Xintong while Shoot Out winner Day enjoyed a 4-1 win over Igor Figueiredo.

The wins completed another productive day for Welsh snooker a day after Mark Williams defeated Gary Wilson 6-4 to lift his 24th career ranking title in the British Open final.

The qualifying phase will be held until Friday with places in the first round of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast at stake.

Former Masters and UK champion Stevens showed his class with runs of 99, 111 and 66 seeing him move 3-1 clear after losing the first frame.

Zhao forced the deciding frame with breaks of 75 and 51 for 3-3 before Stevens completed victory after his opponent was unfortunate to go in-off the brown after a safety shot went wrong.

Day had an easier task in winning the final three frames against Figueiredo to reach the televised stage at Belfast's Waterfront Hall. The Brazilian player made a 64 break in the second frame with Day compiling 61 in the fourth frame.

Matches involving the world's top 16 will be held over until Belfast with the Northern Ireland Open LIVE on Eurosport between Monday 9 October and Sunday 17 October as Judd Trump defends his title.

Northern Ireland Open qualifying results

Scott Donaldson 3-4 Lu Nin

Michael Judge 2-4 Jamie O'Neill

Gerard Greene 2-4 Sunny Akani

James Cahill 4-2 Chang Bingyu

4-2 Chang Bingyu Zhang Anda 2-4 Fergal O'Brien

Zhao Xintong 3-4 Matthew Stevens

Alexander Ursenbacher 2-4 Peter Devlin

Robbie Williams 3-4 Cao Yupeng

Ryan Day 4-1 Igor Figueiredo

4-1 Igor Figueiredo Dean Young 1-4 Hammad Miah

