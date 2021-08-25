Ricky Walden picked up from where he left off at last week's British Open in a 4-1 win over Fraser Patrick on Wednesday in the qualifying round of the Northern Ireland Open in Leicester.

The three-times ranking event winner lost 4-3 to champion Mark Williams in the quarter-finals of the season's second ranking event in Leicester, but has put that defeat quickly behind him.

Walden produced breaks of 57, 81, 58 and 62 in a polished performance against the world number 112 Scotsman that helped him reach the last 64 and the televised stages of the Belfast event.

World number 41 Robert Milkins ran out a 4-0 victory against 1995 world finalist Nigel Bond with the highlight of his performance producing a 95 run in the third frame.

Matches involving the world's top 16 will be held over until the televised stage at the Waterfront Hall with the Northern Ireland Open staged between 9-17 October LIVE on Eurosport as Judd Trump defends his title.

Northern Ireland Open qualifying results

Ricky Walden 4-1 Fraser Patrick

Fraser Patrick Robert Milkins 4-0 Nigel Bond

4-0 Nigel Bond Xu Si 4-2 Michael Georgiou

4-2 Michael Georgiou Yuan Sijun 4-1 Matthew Selt

