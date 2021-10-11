Shaun Murphy battled past Bai Langning to reach the second round of the Northern Ireland Open.

In the last of the first-round matches, Murphy was made to work hard for a 4-2 win at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

The world No 6 won the opening two frames of the match but Bai hit back for 2-1. Murphy moved two frames ahead again, only for his opponent to cut the deficit to one with a match-high 73 break.

Bai looked like he might take it to a decider as he moved 24-0 ahead in the sixth frame, but he ran out of position and allowed Murphy to the table. Murphy took his chance with a break of 59 to book his place against Allan Taylor in the next round.

Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Williams, John Higgins and Kyren Wilson are all in action on Monday evening.

Luca Brecel also advanced with a 4-2 win over Liang Wenbo.

Wenbo won the opening two frames, the second with a 113 break, but Brecel levelled and then sealed victory with breaks of 79 and 94.

Ali Carter lost 4-2 to China's Lu Haotian.

The world No 22 was a semi-finalist when the tournament was held behind closed doors in Milton Keynes last year, because of coronavirus restrictions. But he had an unhappy return to Belfast, where he had never got past the third round.

