Neil Robertson has admitted he is comfortable with his decision to opt out of the early action of the new snooker season.

The Masters holder has missed the Championship League event in Leicester and will also sit out the European Masters in Furth and British Open in Milton Keynes over the next couple of months.

Ronnie O'Sullivan in 2017 – if he accepts an invite. The world No. 4 will compete in the inaugural World Mixed Doubles (24-25 September) and could also feature in the Hong Kong Masters (6-9 October) – a tournament he won with a 6-3 win overin 2017 – if he accepts an invite.

"I used to play in most tournaments, but I'm playing for fun now. My family is really important to me, they're my inspiration to win.

"It gives you a really great buzz to have them there with me when I win tournaments, they're the memories I love creating."

Robertson celebrated his 40th birthday during his 10-5 win over Barry Hawkins in the final of the Players Championship in February.

It was one of four events the 2010 world champion lifted last season with the English Open, Masters and Tour Championship completing arguably his most productive campaign.

He also reached the World Grand Prix final, losing 10-8 to world champion O'Sullivan last December.

"But I've got nothing left to prove, the way I'm playing now is the most fun I've had in my entire career.

I've won everything that you can in, I suppose the only thing which has eluded me is more world titles.

"At this stage of my career, winning some tournaments doesn't matter to me, but I'd love to win the world title again."

