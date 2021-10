Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan closes out comfortable win over Andy Hicks at Northern Ireland Open 2021 in Belfast

Ronnie O'Sullivan closes out a very comfortable win over Andy Hicks at the Northern Ireland Open 2021 in Belfast. Watch the 2021 Northern Ireland Open and the entire prestigious Home Nations snooker series live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:02:29, 23 minutes ago