Ronnie O’Sullivan enjoyed another comprehensive victory at the Northern Ireland Open as he beat Andy Hicks 4-1 to reach the second round.

O’Sullivan, who has lost in the final of the tournament for the last three years in a row, wasn't at his very best throughout but still made four half-century breaks.

He will next face Alfie Burden, who was a 4-2 winner against Yuan SiJun.

O’Sullivan then missed a good chance in the second frame when he failed to pot a red with the rest.

Hicks took advantage to level the match, only for O’Sullivan to reply with a 54 break that made it 2-1.

Hicks had an opportunity to level again as he moved 37-0 ahead in the fourth frame. However, he missed a long red to the corner and a break of 65 gave O’Sullivan the frame.

There was another opening for Hicks in the fifth frame, but when he split the reds he decided to play safe rather than risk a tricky pot.

That was to be his last time at the table as O’Sullivan wrapped up the win with a break of 90 to book his place in the next round.

World No 1 Mark Selby avoided a huge scare earlier in the day as Cao Yupeng missed the final black of the match that would have seen him beat the world No 1.

