World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will meet Lukas Kleckers in the first round of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast on Sunday 16 October.

A qualifying round will be staged at Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan later this month (23-28 August), but O'Sullivan and the rest of the world's top 16 will play their opening matches at the city's Waterfront Hall – staging the tournament for a fifth year – LIVE on Eurosport.

O'Sullivan has faced Germany's world No. 112 Kleckers twice – winning 4-2 on each occasion – including victory at the same stage of the Northern Ireland Open five years ago when Kleckers made a sparkling 137 break in response to 126 from the Rocket.

Mark Selby meets 12-time women's world champion Reanne Evans in his opening match with Mark Allen beginning the defence of the title against Chang Bingyu.

Two local players will also play a wildcard round at the final venue with world No. 22 Zhou Yuelong awaiting the winner of that contest.

World No. 2 Judd Trump takes on veteran campaigner Rod Lawler, 2021 finalist John Higgins meets Fergal O'Brien with 2017 champion Mark Williams facing Peter Lines.

All matches are the best of seven frames with the quarter-finals increasing to the best of nine, the semi-finals the best of 11 before a best-of-17 frame final on Sunday 23 October.

The Northern Ireland Open is the first tournament of the 2022/23 Home Nations Series with the English Open, Scottish Open and Welsh Open all live on Eurosport.

Top 16 matches at Northern Ireland Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Lukas Kleckers

Judd Trump v Rod Lawler

Mark Selby v Reanne Evans

Neil Robertson v Fraser Patrick

John Higgins v Fergal O'Brien

Kyren Wilson v Ken Doherty

Mark Williams v Peter Lines

Zhao Xintong v Lyu Haotian

Jack Lisowski v Li Hang

Barry Hawkins v Anthony Hamilton

Shaun Murphy v Xu Si

Mark Allen v Chang Bingyu

Luca Brecel v Joe O'Connor

Yan Bingtao v Liang Wenbo

Ricky Walden v Xiao Guodong

Stuart Bingham v Allan Taylor

