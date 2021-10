Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan has backed snooker’s “baby” Yan Bingtao to win three world titles – not only because he is talented, but also due to a dearth of youngsters on tour. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com.

00:00:46, an hour ago