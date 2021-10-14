Ronnie O’Sullivan’s hoodoo at the Northern Ireland Open continued as he crashed out in the last 16 to Yan Bingtao.

The Rocket is yet to win the title in Belfast having finished runner-up in the last three editions to Judd Trump and lost a thriller to Masters champion Yan 4-3.

O’Sullivan had forced a decider after a brilliant clearance under pressure at the Waterford Hall, but cracked while playing a left-handed pink to cede advantage to his Chinese opponent in the crucial seventh frame.

