Ronnie O’Sullivan: 'Feelings are fickle' - Six-time world champion on the best advice he has ever received

Ronnie O'Sullivan sat down with Eurosport ahead of the Northern Ireland Open to discuss the best piece of advice he has been given. The six-time world champion settled on "feelings are fickle" and expanded on how it has helped him with his snooker.

