Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan: Flawless clearance keeps six-time world champion alive at Northern Ireland Open

Ronnie O’Sullivan forced a decider against Yan Bingtao with an impeccable clearance under pressure at Waterford Hall. Ultimately, it wasn't enough as he lost the next frame to crash out of the Northern Ireland Open. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com.

00:05:11, 43 minutes ago