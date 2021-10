Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan says he ‘never questions’ his ability after Stuart Carrington mauling at Northern Ireland Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan has said he never questions his ability after he beat Stuart Carrington 4-0 at the Northern Ireland Open.

00:08:06, 19 minutes ago